Is it Time to Buy Cannabis Stocks & ETFs?

(1:00) - Stock Valuations: Is The Stock Market Getting Ahead of Itself?

(8:20) - Cannabis Industry Rebounds After The 2019 Downfall

(14:10) - What Impact Did The Industry See From Covid-19?

(17:00) - What Are The Growth Expectations For The Cannabis Industry?

(25:45) - What Are The Legal Challenges The Industry Faces?

(29:00) - Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF: CNBS

(42:30) - Amplify Online Retail ETF: IBUY

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Tim Seymour, CIO of Seymour Asset Management and co-host of CNBC's Fast Money, and Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. We discuss cannabis investing and the Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF CNBS, which is actively managed by Tim.

Major indexes have rebounded strongly from their March lows as investors have started looking past the grim economic data and the health crisis. Is there a disconnect between the economy and stock market?

2019 was terrible for most pot stocks and the underperformance continued earlier this year, but many of them rebounded in late March. Is the worst over for pot stocks?

Cannabis shops were deemed essential services in many states and remained open during coronavirus related lockdowns. After some panic buying initially, sales have seen steady growth as consumption continues to rise.

Medical marijuana is legal in 33 states and in the District of Columbia, while recreational use is legal in 11 states and in the District of Columbia, but it remains illegal on the federal level. Should we expect any major changes in the regulatory landscape for marijuana?

GW Pharmaceuticals GWPH, Canopy Growth Corporation CGC. Cronos Group CRON and Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR are CNBS’s top holdings. IIPR, a cannabis-focused REIT, has done quite well this year. What do investors need to know about these companies?

We also talk about the Amplify Online Retail ETF IBUY which is one of the top performing ETFs this year. And we may see a permanent shift in consumer behavior toward online shopping even after the health crisis is over.

(In full disclosure, Neena owns shares of IBUY in the ETF Investor Portfolio.)

