Is It Time for Tesla to Do Something It Has Never Done Before?

In this week's video, I will talk about something that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has never done before but might start to think about doing sooner rather than later. I'm talking about advertising. I'll explain the pros and cons, if we can call them that.

This is a follow-up to my weekly update on the company, which you can find here.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of April 6, 2023. The video was published on April 9, 2023.

Find out why Tesla is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Tesla is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.