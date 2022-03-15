Is it the Right Time to Add Chubb (CB) Stock to Your Kitty?

Chubb Limited’s CB compelling portfolio, strong renewal retentions, positive rate increases, strategic initiatives to fuel profitability and solid capital position along with favorable growth estimates make it a good investment choice.



CB’s return on equity over the trailing twelve months is 9.4%, better than the industry average of 5.8%.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Chubb currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Year to date, the stock has gained 6%, compared with the industry’s increase of 8.4%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have lost 6.7% and 11.7%, respectively in the same time frame.



Value Score

The stock carries an impressive Value Score of B. Value Score helps find stocks that are undervalued. Back-tested results have shown that stocks with a favorable Value Score, when combined with a solid Zacks, Rank are the best investment bets

Optimistic Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $14.57 indicating an increase of 16% on 1.3% higher revenues of $42.5 billion. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $16.04, indicating an increase of 10.1% on 7.7% higher revenues of $45.7 billion.

Solid Earnings Surprise History

The insurer has a solid track of delivering earnings surprise in the last five quarters, with the average beat being 11.78%.

Northbound Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 and 2023 has moved 3% and 1.5% north in the past 60 days, reflecting analyst optimism.

Business Tailwinds

Solid commercial businesses, double-digit commercial P&C rate increases, improving underwriting margins, new business and strong renewal retention should continue to drive premiums for Chubb. Chubb remains focused on capitalizing on the potential of middle-market businesses, both domestic and international, with the traditional core package as well as specialty products.



The pending acquisition of the life and non-life insurance companies of Cigna Corporation in seven Asia-Pacific markets for $5.75 billion in cash represents Chubb’s efforts to expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific region. The addition of Cigna’s business will boost Chubb’s A&H business as well as expand its Asia-based life insurance presence. It will contribute 21% of Chubb’s premium revenues compared to 14% at present. Chubb’s Asia-Pacific portfolio will increase to $7 billion in premiums from $4 billion at present. Chubb expects to realize in excess of $80 million of expense savings and one-time integration costs of about $100 million.



Investment income should benefit from a solid investment portfolio and positive operating cash flow. CB continues to expect the quarterly run rate to be approximately $900 million in 2022.



Chubb boasts a strong capital position with sufficient cash generation capabilities and thus scores strongly with credit rating agencies.

Impressive Dividend History

Chubb has increased dividends for the last 28 years at an eight-year CAGR (2014-2021) of 6.1%. The dividend yield is 1.6%, better than the industry average of 0.3%. Last month, the insurer announced to propose dividend hike of 3.7%.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked insurers include United Fire Group UFCS, Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF and Kinsale Capital Group KNSL. While United Fire and Cincinnati Financial sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Kinsale Capital carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



United Fire’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 275.45%. Year to date, United Fire has gained 21.3%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UFCS’ 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 122.2% and 76.9% north, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The bottom line of Cincinnati Financial surpassed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 38.48%. Year to date, the insurer has rallied 12.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 5.7% and 5.5% north, respectively, in the past 30 days.



Kinsale Capital’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 32.04%. Year to date, Kinsale Capital has lost 11.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNSL’s 2022 and 2023 earnings has moved 3.8% and 3.5% north, respectively, in the past seven days.





