Is It Smart To Invest More During a Downturn?

In this clip from "The Future of Fintech" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on June 9, Fool.com contributor Danny Vena offers a tip to investors when the market is in a slump, especially if it's a protracted one.

Danny Vena: As far as what's an investor to do, I know not every investor is in the same situation. But if you have the ability to continue to add to your highest conviction companies through the downturn I would highly encourage doing that. My wife and I were talking just this morning about reallocating some money that we have in different buckets so that we have more money to invest now because five years from now to Jason's point earlier, that's going to seem like a brilliant move, even if it seems really stupid over the next six months or a year and a half if the downturn continues.

