Is It Smart To Buy The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Sherwin-Williams' shares before the 20th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 4th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.55 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.20 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Sherwin-Williams has a trailing yield of 0.8% on the current share price of $286.09. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Sherwin-Williams's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Sherwin-Williams has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Sherwin-Williams paid out just 24% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 16% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Sherwin-Williams's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:SHW Historic Dividend May 16th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Sherwin-Williams's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share have been growing rapidly and the company is retaining a majority of its earnings within the business. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Sherwin-Williams has increased its dividend at approximately 16% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Sherwin-Williams for the upcoming dividend? We love that Sherwin-Williams is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Sherwin-Williams has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Sherwin-Williams you should be aware of.

