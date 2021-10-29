Is It Smart To Buy S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase S&T Bancorp's shares before the 3rd of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.29 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.16 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, S&T Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 3.8% on its current stock price of $30.56. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether S&T Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately S&T Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 39% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:STBA Historic Dividend October 29th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at S&T Bancorp, with earnings per share up 7.6% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. S&T Bancorp has delivered an average of 6.8% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid S&T Bancorp? S&T Bancorp has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Overall, S&T Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in S&T Bancorp for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for S&T Bancorp and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

