Is It Smart To Buy S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase S&T Bancorp's shares before the 9th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 24th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.29 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.16 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, S&T Bancorp stock has a trailing yield of around 3.7% on the current share price of $31.01. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether S&T Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether S&T Bancorp has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately S&T Bancorp's payout ratio is modest, at just 40% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

NasdaqGS:STBA Historic Dividend February 4th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see S&T Bancorp earnings per share are up 6.4% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, S&T Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 6.8% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is S&T Bancorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, S&T Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

In light of that, while S&T Bancorp has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for S&T Bancorp that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

