Is It Smart To Buy Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 12th of November in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of November.

Shore Bancshares's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.48 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Shore Bancshares has a trailing yield of 4.5% on the current stock price of $10.76. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Shore Bancshares's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Shore Bancshares's payout ratio is modest, at just 38% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Shore Bancshares has grown its earnings rapidly, up 22% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Shore Bancshares has seen its dividend decline 2.8% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

To Sum It Up

Has Shore Bancshares got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, Shore Bancshares looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

In light of that, while Shore Bancshares has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Shore Bancshares (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

