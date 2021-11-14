Is It Smart To Buy Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Primerica's shares before the 19th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.47 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.88 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Primerica has a trailing yield of approximately 1.2% on its current stock price of $161.95. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Primerica paid out just 17% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:PRI Historic Dividend November 14th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Primerica has grown its earnings rapidly, up 24% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Primerica has increased its dividend at approximately 47% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Primerica for the upcoming dividend? Companies like Primerica that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Primerica appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Primerica for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Primerica has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

