Is It Smart To Buy Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. You can purchase shares before the 9th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 5th of March.

Parker-Hannifin's next dividend payment will be US$0.88 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$3.52 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Parker-Hannifin has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current stock price of $271.22. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Parker-Hannifin paying out a modest 38% of its earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 21% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:PH Historic Dividend February 4th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Parker-Hannifin, with earnings per share up 5.5% on average over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Parker-Hannifin has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Parker-Hannifin for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been growing moderately, and Parker-Hannifin is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends, which is an attractive combination as it suggests the company is investing in growth. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Parker-Hannifin is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Parker-Hannifin looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Parker-Hannifin has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Parker-Hannifin and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

