Is It Smart To Buy Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Northrim BanCorp's shares before the 9th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.37 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.48 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Northrim BanCorp has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current share price of $44.64. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Northrim BanCorp is paying out just 21% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:NRIM Historic Dividend June 5th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see Northrim BanCorp has grown its earnings rapidly, up 22% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Northrim BanCorp has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Northrim BanCorp an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like Northrim BanCorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Northrim BanCorp more closely.

So while Northrim BanCorp looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Northrim BanCorp that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

