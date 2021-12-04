Is It Smart To Buy Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Northern Trust's shares before the 9th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.70 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.80 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Northern Trust has a trailing yield of approximately 2.4% on its current stock price of $116.66. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Northern Trust paying out a modest 44% of its earnings.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:NTRS Historic Dividend December 4th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Northern Trust earnings per share are up 9.7% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Northern Trust has increased its dividend at approximately 9.6% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Northern Trust got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Northern Trust has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Northern Trust ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Northern Trust for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Northern Trust that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

