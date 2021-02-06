Is It Smart To Buy Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 11th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 26th of February.

Nexstar Media Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.70 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$2.24 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Nexstar Media Group has a trailing yield of 1.8% on the current share price of $125.5. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Nexstar Media Group is paying out just 17% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Luckily it paid out just 13% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Nexstar Media Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:NXST Historic Dividend February 6th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Nexstar Media Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 42% per annum for the past five years. Nexstar Media Group earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Nexstar Media Group has delivered 21% dividend growth per year on average over the past eight years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Nexstar Media Group? We love that Nexstar Media Group is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Nexstar Media Group, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Nexstar Media Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Nexstar Media Group (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.