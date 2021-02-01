Is It Smart To Buy New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 2 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 4th of February, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of February.

New York Community Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.68 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that New York Community Bancorp has a trailing yield of 6.5% on the current share price of $10.46. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether New York Community Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether New York Community Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. New York Community Bancorp paid out 66% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. It's encouraging to see New York Community Bancorp has grown its earnings rapidly, up 21% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. New York Community Bancorp has seen its dividend decline 3.8% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. New York Community Bancorp is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy New York Community Bancorp for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are growing nicely, and New York Community Bancorp is paying out a percentage of its earnings that is around the average for dividend-paying stocks. Overall, New York Community Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with New York Community Bancorp and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

