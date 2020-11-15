Is It Smart To Buy Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 20th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of December.

Moody's's upcoming dividend is US$0.56 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.24 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Moody's has a trailing yield of 0.8% on the current share price of $275.41. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Moody's has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 22% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:MCO Historic Dividend November 15th 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Moody's's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Moody's has lifted its dividend by approximately 18% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Moody's for the upcoming dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, Moody's looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in Moody's for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Moody's you should be aware of.

