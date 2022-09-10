Is It Smart To Buy Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Merck's shares on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.69 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.76 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Merck has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of $87.34. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Merck's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Merck paying out a modest 41% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Merck generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 47% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Merck's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Merck's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 36% per annum for the past five years. Merck is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Merck has delivered 5.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Merck is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Merck? We love that Merck is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while Merck has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Merck you should be aware of.

