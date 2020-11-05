Is It Smart To Buy LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You can purchase shares before the 10th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of November.

LPL Financial Holdings's next dividend payment will be US$0.25 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.00 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that LPL Financial Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of $78.45. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. LPL Financial Holdings paid out just 16% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:LPLA Historic Dividend November 5th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see LPL Financial Holdings's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 28% per annum for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past nine years, LPL Financial Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 8.5% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid LPL Financial Holdings? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Overall, LPL Financial Holdings looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

While it's tempting to invest in LPL Financial Holdings for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. We've identified 2 warning signs with LPL Financial Holdings (at least 1 which is potentially serious), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

