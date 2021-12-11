Is It Smart To Buy Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Intercontinental Exchange's shares on or after the 16th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 31st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.33 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.32 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Intercontinental Exchange stock has a trailing yield of around 1.0% on the current share price of $135.54. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Intercontinental Exchange paid out just 24% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ICE Historic Dividend December 11th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Intercontinental Exchange's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last eight years, Intercontinental Exchange has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has Intercontinental Exchange got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like Intercontinental Exchange that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Intercontinental Exchange appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

So while Intercontinental Exchange looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Intercontinental Exchange (including 1 which is significant).

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

