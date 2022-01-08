Is It Smart To Buy IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase IDEX's shares before the 13th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 28th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.54 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.16 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that IDEX has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current share price of $227.57. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether IDEX's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. IDEX paid out a comfortable 37% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether IDEX generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 31% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:IEX Historic Dividend January 8th 2022

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see IDEX earnings per share are up 9.1% per annum over the last five years. The company is retaining more than half of its earnings within the business, and it has been growing earnings at a decent rate. We think this is generally an attractive combination, as dividends can grow through a combination of earnings growth and or a higher payout ratio over time.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, IDEX has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Has IDEX got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and IDEX is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but IDEX is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. IDEX looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in IDEX for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for IDEX you should be aware of.

