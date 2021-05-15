Is It Smart To Buy Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Healthcare Services Group's shares before the 20th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.83 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Healthcare Services Group has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current share price of $30.95. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Healthcare Services Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Healthcare Services Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Healthcare Services Group paid out more than half (60%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 30% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's positive to see that Healthcare Services Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Healthcare Services Group's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years. Healthcare Services Group has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Healthcare Services Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.1% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Healthcare Services Group for the upcoming dividend? Healthcare Services Group's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Healthcare Services Group looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

Wondering what the future holds for Healthcare Services Group? See what the nine analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

