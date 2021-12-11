Is It Smart To Buy Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Greif's shares on or after the 16th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.46 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.84 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Greif has a trailing yield of 3.0% on the current stock price of $61.77. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Greif paid out just 22% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It distributed 43% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:GEF Historic Dividend December 11th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Greif has grown its earnings rapidly, up 39% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Greif has increased its dividend at approximately 0.9% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Greif is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Has Greif got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We love that Greif is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Greif, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Greif for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Greif that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

