Is It Smart To Buy Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 7th of January will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of February.

Globe Life's next dividend payment will be US$0.19 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.75 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Globe Life stock has a trailing yield of around 0.8% on the current share price of $94.96. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Globe Life's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Globe Life can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Globe Life has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 11% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:GL Historic Dividend January 3rd 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Globe Life's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Globe Life has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Globe Life? Companies like Globe Life that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Globe Life appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Globe Life is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Globe Life that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

