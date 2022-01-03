Is It Smart To Buy Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Globe Life's shares before the 6th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.79 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Globe Life has a trailing yield of approximately 0.8% on its current stock price of $93.72. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Globe Life's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Globe Life has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Globe Life has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 10% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:GL Historic Dividend January 3rd 2022

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Globe Life's earnings per share have risen 13% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Globe Life has delivered 11% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Globe Life? Companies like Globe Life that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Globe Life ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

So while Globe Life looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Globe Life and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

