Is It Smart To Buy German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 9th of February to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of February.

German American Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.84 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, German American Bancorp has a trailing yield of approximately 2.4% on its current stock price of $34.34. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether German American Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether German American Bancorp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see German American Bancorp paying out a modest 33% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see German American Bancorp earnings per share are up 9.2% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, German American Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 8.4% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid German American Bancorp? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. In summary, German American Bancorp appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for German American Bancorp that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

