Is It Smart To Buy Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Franklin Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:FRAF) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Franklin Financial Services investors that purchase the stock on or after the 4th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.32 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.28 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Franklin Financial Services has a trailing yield of 3.9% on the current share price of $32.5. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Franklin Financial Services's payout ratio is modest, at just 27% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:FRAF Historic Dividend October 30th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Franklin Financial Services's earnings per share have been growing at 14% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Franklin Financial Services has delivered an average of 1.7% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Franklin Financial Services is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Has Franklin Financial Services got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, Franklin Financial Services appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Franklin Financial Services for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Franklin Financial Services that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

