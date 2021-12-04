Is It Smart To Buy Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Flushing Financial's shares before the 9th of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.21 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.84 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Flushing Financial has a trailing yield of approximately 3.5% on its current stock price of $24.16. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Flushing Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Flushing Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Flushing Financial paid out a comfortable 39% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:FFIC Historic Dividend December 4th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Flushing Financial, with earnings per share up 6.7% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Flushing Financial has increased its dividend at approximately 4.9% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Flushing Financial? Flushing Financial has seen its earnings per share grow slowly in recent years, and the company reinvests more than half of its profits in the business, which generally bodes well for its future prospects. Overall, Flushing Financial looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Flushing Financial is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Flushing Financial that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

