Is It Smart To Buy First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase First US Bancshares' shares on or after the 10th of June will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.03 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.12 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, First US Bancshares has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current stock price of $10.8. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether First US Bancshares can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. First US Bancshares paid out a comfortable 27% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:FUSB Historic Dividend June 6th 2021

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that First US Bancshares's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. First US Bancshares has seen its dividend decline 12% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy First US Bancshares for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have been flat in recent years, although First US Bancshares reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, First US Bancshares looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

So while First US Bancshares looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for First US Bancshares you should know about.

