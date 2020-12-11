Is It Smart To Buy First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 16th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of December.

First Savings Financial Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.68 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that First Savings Financial Group has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current share price of $64.3. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether First Savings Financial Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. First Savings Financial Group is paying out just 4.7% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. First Savings Financial Group paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. This may be due to heavy investment in the business, but this is still suboptimal from a dividend sustainability perspective.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see how much of its profit First Savings Financial Group paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:FSFG Historic Dividend December 11th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see First Savings Financial Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 36% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, eight years ago, First Savings Financial Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.9% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy First Savings Financial Group for the upcoming dividend? Companies like First Savings Financial Group that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. In summary, First Savings Financial Group appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while First Savings Financial Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - First Savings Financial Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

