Is It Smart To Buy First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, First Mid Bancshares investors that purchase the stock on or after the 17th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.92 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, First Mid Bancshares has a trailing yield of approximately 2.4% on its current stock price of $38.94. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether First Mid Bancshares has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. First Mid Bancshares has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 24% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, First Mid Bancshares's earnings per share have been growing at 10% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, First Mid Bancshares has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.2% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is First Mid Bancshares worth buying for its dividend? Companies like First Mid Bancshares that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, First Mid Bancshares appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while First Mid Bancshares has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for First Mid Bancshares you should be aware of.

