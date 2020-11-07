Is It Smart To Buy Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 12th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 4th of December.

Eagle Bancorp Montana's next dividend payment will be US$0.098 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.39 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a trailing yield of 2.1% on the current stock price of $18.74. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Eagle Bancorp Montana can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Eagle Bancorp Montana is paying out just 14% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Eagle Bancorp Montana paid a dividend despite reporting negative free cash flow last year. That's typically a bad combination and - if this were more than a one-off - not sustainable.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGM:EBMT Historic Dividend November 7th 2020

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Eagle Bancorp Montana has grown its earnings rapidly, up 33% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Eagle Bancorp Montana's dividend payments per share have declined at 9.3% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Eagle Bancorp Montana is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Eagle Bancorp Montana for the upcoming dividend? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, Eagle Bancorp Montana looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Eagle Bancorp Montana is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Eagle Bancorp Montana (including 1 which can't be ignored).

