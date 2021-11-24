Is It Smart To Buy Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Cullen/Frost Bankers' shares before the 29th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.75 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$3.00 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Cullen/Frost Bankers has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current share price of $136.83. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Cullen/Frost Bankers has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Cullen/Frost Bankers's payout ratio is modest, at just 44% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CFR Historic Dividend November 24th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see Cullen/Frost Bankers earnings per share are up 8.9% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Cullen/Frost Bankers has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.2% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Cullen/Frost Bankers worth buying for its dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Overall, Cullen/Frost Bankers looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Be aware that Cullen/Frost Bankers is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is potentially serious...

