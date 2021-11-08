Is It Smart To Buy Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Cohen & Steers' shares before the 12th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.70 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.86 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Cohen & Steers stock has a trailing yield of around 2.8% on the current share price of $100.45. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Cohen & Steers's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Cohen & Steers paid out more than half (59%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CNS Historic Dividend November 8th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Cohen & Steers's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Cohen & Steers has delivered 17% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Has Cohen & Steers got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Cohen & Steers has an acceptable payout ratio and its earnings per share have been improving at a decent rate. Overall, Cohen & Steers looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Cohen & Steers you should know about.

