Is It Smart To Buy Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 15th of December, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of January.

Cincinnati Financial's next dividend payment will be US$0.60 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Cincinnati Financial has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current stock price of $81.33. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Cincinnati Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Cincinnati Financial can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Cincinnati Financial paying out a modest 48% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Cincinnati Financial earnings per share are up 8.8% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Cincinnati Financial has lifted its dividend by approximately 4.3% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Cincinnati Financial for the upcoming dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Cincinnati Financial ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

Wondering what the future holds for Cincinnati Financial? See what the four analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

