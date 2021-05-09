Is It Smart To Buy Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 13th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 1st of June.

Church & Dwight's upcoming dividend is US$0.25 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.01 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Church & Dwight has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current stock price of $87.43. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Church & Dwight has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Church & Dwight paid out a comfortable 31% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Church & Dwight generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Fortunately, it paid out only 32% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CHD Historic Dividend May 9th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see Church & Dwight's earnings per share have risen 15% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Church & Dwight has increased its dividend at approximately 20% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is Church & Dwight worth buying for its dividend? It's great that Church & Dwight is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about Church & Dwight, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Church & Dwight for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Church & Dwight and you should be aware of it before buying any shares.

