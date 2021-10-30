Is It Smart To Buy Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Central Valley Community Bancorp's shares on or after the 4th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.48 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current stock price of $21.33. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Central Valley Community Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 20% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:CVCY Historic Dividend October 30th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Central Valley Community Bancorp's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past nine years, Central Valley Community Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 10% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Central Valley Community Bancorp? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Central Valley Community Bancorp more closely.

In light of that, while Central Valley Community Bancorp has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Central Valley Community Bancorp (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

