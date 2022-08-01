Is It Smart To Buy Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Carriage Services investors that purchase the stock on or after the 5th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.11 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.45 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Carriage Services has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current share price of $36.28. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Carriage Services's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Carriage Services can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Carriage Services paid out just 13% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out 16% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

NYSE:CSV Historic Dividend August 1st 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Carriage Services's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 25% per annum for the past five years. Carriage Services earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Carriage Services has lifted its dividend by approximately 16% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Carriage Services? We love that Carriage Services is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Carriage Services, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Carriage Services looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Carriage Services and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

