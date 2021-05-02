Is It Smart To Buy Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 7th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of May.

Brown & Brown's upcoming dividend is US$0.092 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.37 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Brown & Brown has a trailing yield of approximately 0.7% on its current stock price of $53.18. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Brown & Brown's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Brown & Brown can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Brown & Brown has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 19% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BRO Historic Dividend May 2nd 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Brown & Brown's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Brown & Brown has lifted its dividend by approximately 9.1% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Brown & Brown an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like Brown & Brown that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. In summary, Brown & Brown appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

In light of that, while Brown & Brown has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Brown & Brown that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.