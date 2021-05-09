Is It Smart To Buy Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You will need to purchase shares before the 13th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of May.

Brookline Bancorp's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.48 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Brookline Bancorp has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of $16.9. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Brookline Bancorp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Brookline Bancorp paying out a modest 40% of its earnings.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:BRKL Historic Dividend May 9th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Brookline Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 10% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend at approximately 3.5% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Brookline Bancorp is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Is Brookline Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Brookline Bancorp more closely.

So while Brookline Bancorp looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example - Brookline Bancorp has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

