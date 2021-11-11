Is It Smart To Buy Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Big 5 Sporting Goods' shares on or after the 16th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 1st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$1.00 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.00 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Big 5 Sporting Goods has a trailing yield of 2.6% on the current share price of $38.58. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Big 5 Sporting Goods's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Big 5 Sporting Goods has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Big 5 Sporting Goods is paying out just 14% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 15% of its cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Big 5 Sporting Goods's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:BGFV Historic Dividend November 11th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Big 5 Sporting Goods's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 46% per annum for the past five years. Big 5 Sporting Goods looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Big 5 Sporting Goods has delivered 13% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Has Big 5 Sporting Goods got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's great that Big 5 Sporting Goods is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about Big 5 Sporting Goods, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Big 5 Sporting Goods for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Big 5 Sporting Goods you should be aware of.

