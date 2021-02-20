Is It Smart To Buy Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 25th of February will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of March.

Analog Devices's next dividend payment will be US$0.69 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.76 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Analog Devices has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of $163.8. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Analog Devices's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Analog Devices can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Analog Devices paid out 67% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Fortunately, it paid out only 48% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:ADI Historic Dividend February 20th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Analog Devices's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years. Analog Devices is paying out a bit over half its earnings, which suggests the company is striking a balance between reinvesting in growth, and paying dividends. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Analog Devices has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is Analog Devices worth buying for its dividend? We like Analog Devices's growing earnings per share and the fact that - while its payout ratio is around average - it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Analog Devices is facing. For example - Analog Devices has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

