Is It Smart To Buy AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend?

It looks like AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, AMERISAFE investors that purchase the stock on or after the 2nd of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 17th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.29 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$5.16 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that AMERISAFE has a trailing yield of 9.5% on the current share price of $54.46. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether AMERISAFE has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. AMERISAFE has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 24% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. This is why it's a relief to see AMERISAFE earnings per share are up 4.7% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last nine years, AMERISAFE has lifted its dividend by approximately 36% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is AMERISAFE worth buying for its dividend? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. In summary, AMERISAFE appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for AMERISAFE (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

