Is It Safe To Buy a Car on Facebook Marketplace? 15 Tips To Consider

It wasn’t that long ago that the idea of buying a used car on the internet seemed bizarre. Now, it’s perfectly common. One popular way to search for and potentially snag a car online is to go through Facebook Marketplace. But what should you know beforehand?

GOBankingRates found out from auto experts how to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace without getting scammed or conned into buying a lemon. Let’s look.

Check the Seller’s Facebook Profile

Do a wee bit of snooping online about the car’s seller. Definitely check their Facebook profile and scour for red flags.

“If the profile was created in 2023, it is normally a scam,” said Patrick McCann, editor-in-chief at We Try Tires. “It is also very likely that they will have dozens of cars for sale simultaneously, another clear indication of a scam.”

Back Away If the Car Is Too Cheap

Did you just discover a 2022 Tesla in mint condition with an absurdly low asking price? Something is off if the car is too cheap.

“If it is too good to be true, it usually is,” McCann said. “The low prices entice people to click and inquire, and once you inquire, they are very good at selling you the vehicle and say all the right things to convince you it’s a real listing.”

Never Pay a Holding Deposit for a Car You’ve Never Seen

If you’re getting pressure to put down money on a car you’ve not yet evaluated in person, you should consider this a warning sign that you’re dealing with a scammer.

“The scammer will pressure you saying that someone else is coming to see it but you can have it first by transferring a deposit,” McCann said. “Don’t do it. They will cease responding and you’ll never get that money back.”

Examine the Background of the Car Photo

This one you may never have thought to do: Check the background of the photo where the car is featured.

“If the pictures of the vehicle show a quiet, green, leafy street, yet their location shows they live right in the middle of a major city, it is another sign that the listing is not legitimate,” McCann said.

Consider Car Age

You can often save money by buying an older car but consider that you could spend more in the long run by purchasing an older vehicle.

“As a car ages, parts wear and lead to breakdowns or replacements,” said Michael Douglas, managing director and head of Chase Auto Dealer Operations & Credit at JPMorgan Chase. “This also leads to the possibility of higher maintenance costs.”

Keep Mileage in Mind

Your typical car can actually clock as many as 200,000 miles before it conks out for good, but you should still be circumspect about buying a vehicle that has accumulated tons of miles.

“A car with more miles will often need more repairs and replacement parts,” Douglas said. “You’ll want to find a used car with potentially low mileage if you plan on driving long distances or keeping the car for an extended period.”

Be Aware of Warranty

Keep in mind that not all used cars are covered by warranty.

“When buying a used car, the manufacturer’s warranty may have expired,” Douglas said. “Check with the seller — if it’s expired, you can try contacting the manufacturer to see if an extended warranty is available and for how much. If there isn’t an extension available, it’s too expensive or doesn’t seem worthwhile, you’ll be on your own when repairs are needed. ”

Know the Vehicle History

Often, Facebook Marketplace car listings don’t provide the most comprehensive overview of a car’s history. It’s important to dig for these details and to spot red flags.

“Some of the big issues to watch out for in a vehicle history report: accidents, water damage, missing repair history and failed inspections,” Douglas said.

Check the MOT History Online

On a related note, check the vehicle’s MOT history online and look through any fails it has had in the past as well as what it failed on.

“Avoid cars that have failed for heavy rust,” McCann said. “Minor failures such as lightbulbs or easy to replace maintenance parts such as brake pads or disks are not a point for concern.”

Look Under the Hood

Be sure to check under the hood for possible problems.

“Checking under the hood for any warning signs is a must during an inspection,” Douglas said. “Pay close attention to the engine and any signs of leaks, cracks, rust, smoke or burning smells.”

Inspect the Frame and Bodywork

In addition to thoroughly examining under the hood, you also need to closely inspect the frame and bodywork of any used car you’re thinking about buying.

“An exterior inspection must take into account any visible signs of dents, scratch marks, paint damage, rust and anything else that would raise a red flag,” Douglas said. “This inspection should include the underbody, mirrors, lights, and windshields as well.”

Look Out for Uneven Tread Wear on Tires

When examining the car in person, look out for uneven tread wear on tires, which could indicate a hidden issue related to alignment.

“These could lead to costly consequences later on,” Douglas said. “And if the tires need an immediate replacement, you should factor in that cost when making an offer.”

Check Out the Interior

Be sure to carefully examine the interior of the car for any potentially pricey problems.

“Check the upholstery and trunk for any damages,” Douglas said. “Examine the dashboard to ensure everything is in working order.”

Compare to Other Car Listings

To find out if a car is a good buy, you must compare it with similar vehicles found on other car-selling websites.

“This will give you a rough indication of what a car is worth and what you should be looking to pay,” McCann said, who adds that you can expect some savings buying from a private seller on Facebook instead of through the public.

Meet in a Public Place for a Test Drive and Paperwork

Perhaps the most important of all these tips is to put your safety first and meet the Facebook Marketplace seller in a public setting. Be sure to turn your phone’s location on and tell people where you’re going.

“Once you’ve decided to have a look at the car, suggest a public place to meet such as a car park,” McCann said. “Take the vehicle for a test drive, make sure the paperwork is in the seller’s name and they have all the service history for the vehicle.”

