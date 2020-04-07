Is it Prudent to Hold On to PS Business Parks (PSB) Stock Now?

PS Business Parks Inc. PSB has a well-diversified portfolio of multi-tenant flex, industrial and office assets across various markets. The company has a stable and diversified customer base with limited exposure to any single industry. This ensures steady cash flow from properties, helps tap opportunities in different asset classes and sail through uncertain times.



Further, the company is aimed at portfolio repositioning which can help it emerge stronger amid healthy industrial real estate market fundamentals in the United States.



This January, the company announced the completion of buyout of two industrial/flex business parks and an office building sale transaction. The company acquired San Tomas Business Center located in Santa Clara, CA, on Dec 20, 2019. The park encloses nine buildings, spanning 79,400 square feet of space, with suites ranging from 200-3,500 square feet. Later on Jan 10, this year, the company acquired another five-building park — La Mirada Commerce Center. This park covers 73,400 square feet of space and has suites ranging 1,200-3,000 square feet of area.



Amid e-commerce boom and supply-chain strategy transformations, demand for industrial real estate has been healthy. Although the overall impact from the coronavirus pandemic is yet to be seen, warehouse operations have become more essential, with quarantines resulting in more e-commerce customers. Apart from fast adoption of e-commerce, logistics real estate is expected to benefit from likely increase in inventory levels post crisis.



In addition, in Oct, 2019 the company announced completion of sale of three business parks in Maryland for $148.8 million. This office/flex portfolio comprised around 1.3 million square feet of space. The company continues to shed office parks that it does not plan to redevelop in the near- to mid-term. Moreover, the company has ample financial flexibility and its asset-repositioning efforts are likely to enhance the overall portfolio quality.



However, the recovery in the industrial market has continued for long and a whole lot of new buildings are available in the market, leading to higher supply and lesser scope for rent and occupancy growth. Additionally, the adverse impact on the economy because of the coronavirus pandemic will likely affect demand for space in the upcoming days.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 14.6% compared with the industry's fall of 14.9% over the past 12 months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

SBA Communications Corporation’s SBAC FFO per share estimate for the ongoing year moved 1.41% north to $9.37 over the past two months. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Gladstone Land Corp’s LAND FFO per share estimate for the ongoing year moved 3.33% north to $0.62 over the past month. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Plymouth Industrial REIT’s PLYM Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 FFO per share moved up about 2% to $2.08 over the past two months. The stock currently holds a Zacks Rank of 2.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.