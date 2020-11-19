Is It OK To Make Minimum Payments On Credit Cards?

When you’re in a financial bind, as many Americans are these days, it’s normal to look for ways to make your dollars stretch. One strategy that many people turn to in such situations is to pay only the minimum amount due on their credit cards.

If you haven’t been paying off your credit cards each month, you have plenty of company. A 2020 survey by the National Foundation for Credit Counseling revealed that 43% of cardholders carry credit card debt from one month to the next—paying either the minimum payment due or some other amount that’s less than the full balance.

But how does making only the minimum payment on a credit card affect you? The answer is a little complicated. Minimum payments might help you by preventing serious credit score damage in the short term. On the other hand, the temporary financial relief that a minimum credit card payment offers could cost you a lot over time.

Minimum Payments Explained

When you open a credit card, the issuing bank expects you to repay at least some of the money you borrow every month. Yet in most cases, the card issuer won’t require you to pay off your entire balance. Instead, the issuer will calculate some smaller amount of money that you must pay to keep your account open and in good standing. This is known as your minimum payment.

Credit card companies calculate minimum payments in a few different ways. The smallest payment your card issuer will accept from you will depend on your credit card agreement and your overall account balance.

Here are some examples.

Your credit card company might base your minimum payment on a percentage of your overall balance (perhaps 2% to 4%).

You might owe a set minimum amount due (e.g., $35) if your account balance is small. Your card issuer will generally only ask you to pay a fixed amount if it’s greater than your minimum payment would be otherwise.

When your account balance is very small (e.g., less than the fixed minimum amount), your card issuer may ask you to pay your balance in full.

You can check your credit card agreement or call customer service to learn how your card issuer calculates the minimum amount due on your account. To discover your minimum payment for an upcoming bill, you should check your credit card statement.

The Benefits of Paying the Minimum

Most financial experts will warn you about the dangers of making only minimum payments on your credit cards. But when you’re facing a financial crisis, you may occasionally need to put the normal rules on hold.

Paying the minimum amount due may help you avoid:

Credit card delinquency

Late fees

The penalty APR on your account

Potentially severe credit damage from late payments

Most of all, paying the lowest amount your credit card company requires can free up additional cash for immediate needs. And, if you’re trying to figure out how to put food on the table or keep your utilities on for another month, every dollar counts.

The Downside of Paying the Minimum

Of course, there can be serious drawbacks to paying the bare minimum on credit cards.

Your Credit Card Debt Becomes More Expensive

Unless you have a introductory 0% APR credit card offer, you’ll rack up interest charges each time you revolve an outstanding balance from one month to the next. These interest fees can increase the debt that you’re already having a hard time managing.

Even with a good credit rating, interest fees on credit cards can be expensive. According to the Federal Reserve, the average APR on credit cards that assessed interest was 15.78% in Q2 of 2020.

Your Credit Scores May Decline

Credit utilization (the percentage of credit card limits in use according to your credit reports) can have a meaningful impact on your credit scores. If you have a credit card with a $1,000 limit and a $500 balance, your credit utilization is 50% on that card. When you pay only the minimum amount due and continue to charge on that card, your credit utilization rate will increase from month to month. Unfortunately, this action can trigger a drop in your credit score.

Both your individual account utilization and your overall utilization, across all of your credit card accounts, matter. A good rule of thumb is to keep your credit utilization (for each credit card and overall) under 30%.

Lower credit scores can cost you money in many ways. For example, you might face higher rates on your homeowners or auto insurance policies. Future loans and credit cards may come with higher interest rates and fees as well.

4 Ways to Break the Minimum Payment Habit

Once you start to recover financially, there are some proactive money moves you can use to improve your financial situation for the better. The following four strategies could help you break the minimum payment habit little by little.

1. Track and Cut Your Spending

Do you regularly charge more on your credit cards than you can afford to pay off each month? If so, it’s wise to take a look at your spending habits.

Start by writing down every dollar you spend each month including regular bills, cash expenses and credit card charges. Next, you can group those purchases into categories such as:

Mortgage or rent

Utilities

Insurance

Mobile phone

Internet

Savings

Gas

Groceries

Dining

Clothing

Entertainment

Miscellaneous

Once you figure out where your money is going each month, consider making adjustments based on your priorities. For example, you might find that you’re spending $300 per month on entertainment. If you’re willing to spend just $200 per month (perhaps by canceling subscriptions or making other changes), you could free up an extra $100 per month to pay toward your credit card debt.

Need some inspiration? Here are 14 money-saving ideas to help you get started.

2. Create or Update Your Budget

A budget helps you plan exactly how you want to use your money going forward. With a solid budget, you can avoid overspending by accident and instead be purposeful with the paycheck you work so hard to earn.

Be careful not to look at your budget as something that will take away the things you enjoy. Instead, it’s a tool that can help you achieve your goals and afford what matters most to you. You can even use your favorite budgeting app to make the process easier to manage.

3. Consider a Balance Transfer or Personal Loan

Another tactic that may help you avoid the minimum payment trap is to consolidate your credit card debt. When you consolidate debt, you can combine your existing credit card balances onto a single, new account. If the new account features a lower interest rate than your original credit cards (and if you keep paying at least as much money as you were before), you may be able to save money and get out of debt faster.

Keep in mind, your credit usually needs to be in decent shape to qualify for an attractive personal loan or balance transfer credit card offer. So, if your credit scores need a lot of improvement, this approach might not work well for you.

Also, it’s dangerous to consolidate debt if you plan to keep charging more than you can afford to pay off each month. Unless you break the overspending habit, your debt will continue to grow and could create even bigger financial and credit problems for you in the future.

4. Pick a Debt Elimination Method and Track Your Progress

Whether you choose to consolidate your credit card debt or not, it’s smart to start paying it down. Choosing the right debt elimination method could help you to bring those account balances down to zero faster.

Two of the most popular debt elimination methods are the debt snowball and the debt avalanche. With either method, you start by making a list of your:

Credit card balances (highest to lowest)

Credit card interest rates (highest to lowest)

The debt snowball method has you attack your smallest balances first and pay the minimum payments on everything else. As you pay off accounts one by one and start lowering your credit utilization ratios, your credit scores may start to improve. A good credit score is a valuable asset.

The debt avalanche method has you pay down the credit cards with the highest interest rates first (making minimum payments on the rest). By attacking your highest interest rate first, you may save more money in the short term and pay down your balances faster.

Bottom Line

It’s not the end of the world if you need to pay the minimum on a credit card when you’re facing a money crisis. In fact, if you’re able to keep up with your minimum payments during such a stressful time, you should be proud of the accomplishment.

Yet minimum credit card payments are not a good long term solution for financial problems. As soon as you can afford to do so, it’s critical to start paying down your high-interest credit card debt. Eventually, you should aim to pay your full statement balance each month so you can enjoy the perks of your credit card without the expensive interest fees.

Finally, remember that just because you can’t afford to pay off your full balance doesn’t mean you should opt for the minimum due by default. Paying even a little extra toward your credit card balance each month could make a meaningful difference in the amount of interest you pay.

