Is It Game Over for These 2 Metaverse Stocks?

Today's video focuses on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) and Unity Software (NYSE:U), two popular stocks dealing with the metaverse. Each one's price has dropped over 35% from its all-time high. Here are some highlights from the video.

Most experiences on Roblox have been developed with the typical boxy look that everyone knows Roblox for, but developers can create higher-resolution experiences on its platform. It is possible that as older gamers enter the Roblox ecosystem, there will be an increase in higher-resolution experiences.

With the current increase in virtual reality headsets, some Roblox game developers are now focusing on creating virtual reality experiences. On Nov. 23, Roblox announced a funding program to help individual and studio developers bring new experiences to its platform.

Unity is expected to release its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 3.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of Jan. 7, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 8, 2022.



10 stocks we like better than Roblox Corporation

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roblox Corporation wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021



Jose Najarro owns Roblox Corporation and Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Roblox Corporation and Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.