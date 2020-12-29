Is It Full Speed Ahead With Apple (AAPL) Car?

There are few well-kept secrets in the stock market. And Apple’s (AAPL) interest in developing an electric car hasn’t been one of them. For years, rumors have swirled about the company’s car ambition, codenamed "Titan," was being developed to compete with, among others, Tesla (TSLA).

But the project has gone through several “stop and go” periods until Apple reportedly scrapped it altogether. What’s more, Apple executives had never mentioned interest in the automobile industry beyond the company's CarPlay dashboard platform that controls navigation and in-car entertainment. But while Apple still hasn’t openly discussed any of its self-driving car initiatives, an estimated 5,000 employees were reported to be working on the project as of 2018.

Fast-forward almost three years later, the project is seemingly no longer in idle mode. A Reuters report suggests not only is Apple moving forward with its autonomous car technology, the company is targeting 2024 as the year its passenger car would hit the road. Citing sources, Reuters noted that the company has established various OEM partners for autonomous system components, including lidar sensors, which enables vehicles get a three-dimensional view of the road.

But if Apple is indeed moving forward into the automobile industry, what would Apple's car development program look like? "Initially, the most likely rollout would involve several hundred Apple Cars driving in US cities for a year or two before becoming more widely available,” predicted Loup Ventures' Gene Munster. “Apple could either sell cars directly to consumers or offer a subscription-like transportation service similar to Zoox or Tesla robotaxi.”

The analysts don’t think Apple would enter an industry known for low profit margins and build cars. But instead saying, “… more likely they outsource manufacturing to an OEM partner.” If Munster is right, the next question would be, who might Apple partner with? Wedbush Securities pointed to established electric vehicle leaders such as Tesla, Nio Limeted (NIO) and Volkswagen (VWAGY), among potential strategic partners.

Several years ago rumors swirled that Apple was eying Tesla as a potential acquisition, given Tesla's brand appeal with consumers and Apple's premium brand stature. It was clear there would be plenty of synergies between the two tech giants. Reports suggested Apple had hired rumored former Tesla engineers. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently said Apple, at the time, declined a meeting where he offered to sell Tesla for one-tenth of Tesla’s current value, indicating a valuation of about $60 billion.

If true, this is a decision Apple surely regrets. But as the saying goes, “better late than never." That said, with Apple several years away from having a car on the roads, is seems too early to bid up the stock on car expectations.The more bullish Apple thesis remains the company's new iPhones, 5G cycle and its ever-expanding services portfolio.

