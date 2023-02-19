Is It Finally Time to Sell Pinterest Stock? Not So Fast.

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has carved out a niche as the social platform to find inspiration and ideas to scratch your creative itch. Unfortunately, user growth has stalled, and the weak ad market is weighing on results, too. Is it time to sell? Maybe; but Pinterest's pivot to e-commerce has just started, and Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro break down why being patient a little bit longer before making a final decision might be the best move.

Jason Hall has positions in Pinterest. Jeff Santoro has positions in Pinterest. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

