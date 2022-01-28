Is It Finally Time to Buy Intel Stock?

Today's video focuses on Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and its most recent earnings, reported on Jan. 26. Intel reported year-over-year (YOY) growth of only 3% for its fourth-quarter revenue, even though the semiconductor market continues to boom. Still, I don't believe it's all bad for the company. Here are some highlights from the video.

Non-GAAP revenue for the quarter was $19.5 billion, up low single digits YOY. Regardless, this beat Intel's prior guidance by over $1.2 billion, driven by a solid recovery of its data center market. For the quarter, the data center segment grew over 20% YOY.

Intel continues to invest in its plans to become a manufacturing leader. Last week, it introduced plans to build a new facility in Ohio and announced that it is working closely with ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML) to purchase the best manufacturing equipment.

For 2022, Intel has a health roadmap of new products. In the first quarter, it has launched its new 12th-generation processors and has also begun to ship Alchemist, its line of discrete graphics products.

