Is It Finally Time to Buy DLocal Stock?

In this episode, Jamie breaks down DLocal's (NASDAQ: DLO) third-quarter earnings -- which were mighty impressive. With an attractive balance of growth and profitability, DLocal looks as if it has a bright future. This quarter also proved that the company is rapidly gaining adoption in many emerging markets. If you enjoyed this episode, leave a like, consider subscribing, and click the special discount link below.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Nov. 14, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 15, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than DLocal Limited

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and DLocal Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 7, 2022

Jamie Louko has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jamie Louko is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.