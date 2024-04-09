Is it a Good Idea to Invest in ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Stock Now?

ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA markets plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases. The company markets Bivigam (to treat primary humoral immunodeficiency), Asceniv (to treat primary immunodeficiency) and Nabi-HB (to treat and provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus).

ADMA Biologics’ top line currently comprises sales of these three FDA-approved products. The company’s commercial specialty biologics product portfolio is witnessing exponential growth and the momentum is most likely to continue.

Last month, the FDA approved ADMA Biologics’ supplemental biologics license applications (BLAs) for both Asceniv and Bivigam. The latest approval from the regulatory body extended the approved 4-week room temperature (25°C) storage conditions during the first 24 months of shelf life to allow for a 4-week room temperature storage at any point during the entire 36-month approved shelf life for Asceniv and Bivigam.

The FDA nod for the extension of room temperature storage conditions for Asceniv and Bivigam is expected to boost sales of these immunoglobulin products in 2024.

Owing to the strong sales performance of its commercial products in 2023, ADMA Biologics increased its revenue guidance for 2024 and 2025.

The company now expects 2024 and 2025 revenues to be more than $330 million and $380 million, respectively, compared with the previous guidance of $320 million and $370 million, respectively.

ADMA Biologics is also looking to advance the pre-clinical work for its S. pneumonia hyperimmune globulin pipeline program later in 2024. S. pneumonia is the main cause of community-acquired pneumonia in the United States. Per the company, if successfully developed and approved, S. pneumonia hyperimmune globulin could generate peak annual revenues of $300-$500 million.

Given its sound cash position and the promising S. pneumonia hyperimmune globulin program expected to begin this year, investor focus remains on ADMA stock, which has risen 37.6% so far this year against a decrease of 5.7% for the industry.



ADMA Biologics has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). In the past 60 days, estimates for ADMA Biologics’ 2024 earnings per share have improved from 22 cents to 30 cents. Also, estimates for 2025 earnings per share have improved from 32 cents to 50 cents in the past 60 days.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Cytek Biosciences Inc. CTKB, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated LGND and ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Cytek Biosciences’ 2024 earnings per share have improved from 2 cents to 8 cents. Year to date, shares of CTKB have declined 26.5%.

CTKB’s earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters and missed the same on the remaining three occasions, the average negative surprise being 20.84%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Ligand’s 2024 earnings per share have improved from $4.42 to $4.56. Year to date, shares of LGND have gained 11.5%.

Earnings of LGND beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 84.81%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2024 earnings per share have improved from $4.06 to $4.43. Year to date, shares of ANIP have jumped 22.6%.

Earnings of ANIP beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 109.06%.

